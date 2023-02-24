Harry Brook breaks a rare 30-year-old record held by Vinod Kambli

England star batter Harry Brook broke the 30-year-old record held by by former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli of scoring the most runs after the first nine Test innings.

He achieved the record while batting in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

Brook remained 184 not out after the day’s play taking his tally to 807 runs surpassing Kambli who held the record with 798 runs.

In addition to Kambli, Brook went past some of the legendary names in world cricket which includes Herbert Sutcliffe (780 runs in nine innings), Sunil Gavaskar (778 runs in nine innings) and Everton Weekes (777 runs in nine innings).

Brook currently has 807 runs at an average of 100.88. Only Gavaskar (129.66) had a better Test average than Brook after nine Test innings.

Brook still is at the crease and will be looking to improve upon the average tomorrow morning. His century alongside Root’s 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 carried England to 315-3 at stumps.

A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.

Brook said he went to the crease with England 21-3 with “just the usual mindset, just the way I’ve been playing the whole time I’ve been playing test cricket, to be honest.

“I looked to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible,” he said. “I did change a few little things but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with.” Root has his 29th Test century, completing the milestone a moment before the rain began. The partnership between Yorkshiremen now is England’s highest for the fourth wicket against New Zealand.