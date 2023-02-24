scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Harry Brook breaks a rare 30-year-old record held by Vinod Kambli

Brook remained 184 not out after the day's play taking his tally to 807 runs surpassing Kambli who held the record with 798 runs for the most runs after the first nine Test innings

Harry Brook of England celebrates his century on the first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

England star batter Harry Brook broke the 30-year-old record held by by former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli of scoring the most runs after the first nine Test innings.

He achieved the record while batting in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

Brook remained 184 not out after the day’s play taking his tally to 807 runs surpassing Kambli who held the record with 798 runs.

In addition to Kambli, Brook went past some of the legendary names in world cricket which includes Herbert Sutcliffe (780 runs in nine innings), Sunil Gavaskar (778 runs in nine innings) and Everton Weekes (777 runs in nine innings).

Brook currently has 807 runs at an average of 100.88. Only Gavaskar (129.66) had a better Test average than Brook after nine Test innings.

Brook still is at the crease and will be looking to improve upon the average tomorrow morning. His century alongside Root’s 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 carried England to 315-3 at stumps.

A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.

Advertisement

Brook said he went to the crease with England 21-3 with “just the usual mindset, just the way I’ve been playing the whole time I’ve been playing test cricket, to be honest.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I looked to put pressure on the bowler and be as positive as possible,” he said. “I did change a few little things but the more positive you are generally the more you get away with.” Root has his 29th Test century, completing the milestone a moment before the rain began. The partnership between Yorkshiremen now is England’s highest for the fourth wicket against New Zealand.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 17:07 IST
Next Story

Arsenal’s Partey in contention for Leicester trip, Jesus still out

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close