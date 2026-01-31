Harry Brook apologises again: Admits there were more teammates present during New Zealand nightclub incident

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The ghosts of the Wellington nightclub brawl refuse to leave Harry Brook alone, even though the incident is almost three months old now.
Just days after the England white-ball captain, and the deputy of the Test side, apologised for being “clocked” by a nightclub bouncer on the white-ball tour of New Zealand, he admitted that he had been economical with the truth, and had lied that there were no other teammates involved.
“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening,” Brook said in a statement after the victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. “I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.”
The latest apology comes in the wake of a report in The Telegraph that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation for their role in the November 1 incident, on the night before an ODI against New Zealand which England lost tamely.
Just last week, Brook had insisted that there was no other England player involved.
“We went out for a couple of drinks beforehand and then I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there,” he had said.
“I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. Like I said, I shouldn’t have been in that situation from the start… I wasn’t absolutely leathered, I’d had one too many drinks.”
On Friday, there were more contrite statements.
“I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning,” Brook said.
“I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area and to improving both personally and professionally.”
As is now evident, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were privy to the full details of the incidents, but didn’t come out clean in public.
Brook, 26, was fined and given a final warning, but the incident only came to light more than two months later after the subsequent Ashes series in Australia had been handily lost, amidst reports of off-field drunken behaviour, lack of proper preparation and an alleged casual and laissez-faire approach.
According to The Telegraph, the independent cricket regulator is preparing a report after receiving paperwork on Brook, Bethell and Tongue from the ECB last week.
The body, set-up in 2023 and headed by Chris Haward, a former chief constable of Lincolnshire police, has freedom to operate as it sees fit, and is authorised to fine or suspend players for disciplinary offences, even if further sanctions from the ECB’s side seem unlikely.
