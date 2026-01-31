Harry Brook apologises again: Admits there were more teammates present during New Zealand nightclub incident

Just days after the England white-ball captain, and the deputy of the Test side, apologised for being “clocked” by a nightclub bouncer on the white-ball tour of New Zealand, he admitted that he had been economical with the truth, and had lied that there were no other teammates involved.

By: Express News Service
3 min readJan 31, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Brook's latest apology comes in the wake of a report that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation for their role in the November 1 incident (AP Photo)Brook's latest apology comes in the wake of a report that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation for their role in the November 1 incident (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The ghosts of the Wellington nightclub brawl refuse to leave Harry Brook alone, even though the incident is almost three months old now.

Just days after the England white-ball captain, and the deputy of the Test side, apologised for being “clocked” by a nightclub bouncer on the white-ball tour of New Zealand, he admitted that he had been economical with the truth, and had lied that there were no other teammates involved.

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening,” Brook said in a statement after the victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. “I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.”

The latest apology comes in the wake of a report in The Telegraph that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation for their role in the November 1 incident, on the night before an ODI against New Zealand which England lost tamely.

Just last week, Brook had insisted that there was no other England player involved.

“We went out for a couple of drinks beforehand and then I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there,” he had said.

“I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. Like I said, I shouldn’t have been in that situation from the start… I wasn’t absolutely leathered, I’d had one too many drinks.”

On Friday, there were more contrite statements.

Story continues below this ad

“I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning,” Brook said.

“I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area and to improving both personally and professionally.”

As is now evident, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were privy to the full details of the incidents, but didn’t come out clean in public.

Brook, 26, was fined and given a final warning, but the incident only came to light more than two months later after the subsequent Ashes series in Australia had been handily lost, amidst reports of off-field drunken behaviour, lack of proper preparation and an alleged casual and laissez-faire approach.

Story continues below this ad

According to The Telegraph, the independent cricket regulator is preparing a report after receiving paperwork on Brook, Bethell and Tongue from the ECB last week.

The body, set-up in 2023 and headed by Chris Haward, a former chief constable of Lincolnshire police, has freedom to operate as it sees fit, and is authorised to fine or suspend players for disciplinary offences, even if further sanctions from the ECB’s side seem unlikely.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
TISS
What’s at stake in Kerala as Left, Congress prepare for yatra showdown
govindan master
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Mayasabha
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the 'magic number' for healthy aging
walk
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News