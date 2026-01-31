Harry Brook apologises again: Admits there were more teammates present during New Zealand nightclub incident

Brook's latest apology comes in the wake of a report that Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also under investigation for their role in the November 1 incident (AP Photo)

The ghosts of the Wellington nightclub brawl refuse to leave Harry Brook alone, even though the incident is almost three months old now.

Just days after the England white-ball captain, and the deputy of the Test side, apologised for being “clocked” by a nightclub bouncer on the white-ball tour of New Zealand, he admitted that he had been economical with the truth, and had lied that there were no other teammates involved.

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening,” Brook said in a statement after the victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. “I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.”