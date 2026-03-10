‘A dig at Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’: Steve Harmison on Gambhir’s milestone remarks after T20 World Cup win

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison said he believed India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s remarks on milestones during the post-match press conference after India won the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad were directed towards veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Harmison, with his usual sarcasm, said that he liked Gambhir’s dig at Rohit and Virat, and while he sometimes struggled with Gambhir as a player and a coach, he liked the shots being fired.

“I enjoyed that from Gambhir. I thought it was a little dig at Rohit and Virat, talking about not being interested in milestones and only about the team winning… I like that. I sometimes struggle with Gautam. I did struggle with Gautam as a player and I did struggle with him as a coach. But I liked that little dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,” said Harmison, speaking on the talkSPORT YouTube channel.