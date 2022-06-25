scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Harmanpreet leads India to series sealing win over Sri Lanka

India takes 2-0 lead in the series with one match to go

By: PTI | Dambulla (sri Lanka) |
Updated: June 25, 2022 6:07:05 pm
India clinch series 2-0. (Twitter/ICC)

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with both bat and ball to steer the Indian women’s cricket team to a series sealing five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 here on Saturday. Vice captain Smriti Mandhana’s (39 off 34 balls) experience complemented by the exuberance of both Shefali Verma (17 off 10 balls) and Sabbhineni Meghana (17 off 10 balls) helped India chase down the 126-run target in 19.1 overs.

India stuttered in what should have been a comfortable run chase before Harmanpreet took India home with an unbeaten 31 of 32 balls. Sri Lanka squandered a fine start to post a below par 125 for seven. The third and final T20 will be played here on Monday.

It was a day to remember for Mandhana who became the second fastest Indian woman to reach 2,000 runs T20 runs. Mandhana reached the feat in her 84th innings, becoming the third Indian woman after the legendary Mithali Raj (70 innings) and current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (88 innings) to cross the mark.

Opting to bat first and with the series on line, it was the duo of captain Chamari Athapaththu (43 off 41 balls) and Vishmi Gunaratne (45 off 50 balls) provided an ideal start for the Lankans by taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. The duo also put up Sri Lanka’s best opening stand (87) in T20s to leave the Indians frantically rummaging for breakthroughs.

Best of Express Premium
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...Premium
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
More Premium Stories >>

However, as both Athapaththu and Gunaratne departed, it was a sorry state of affairs for Sri Lanka as they lost a slew of wickets, only managing an underwhelming total. Deepti Sharma (2/34 in 4 overs) was certainly the best bowler on view while the likes of Radha Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar also helped India claw back with the ball.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 25: Latest News