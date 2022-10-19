scorecardresearch
Harmanpreet Kaur withdraws from WBBL due to back injury

English batter Eve Jones may play in place of Harmanpreet in the squad. 

Harmanpreet Kaur, kaur, Indian women's T20 skipper, Women's Big Bash League, WBBL, Melbourne Renegades, Team of the Tournament, australia cricket news, Big Bash, sports news, indian expressHarmanpreet Kaur will not be a part of the Women's Big Bash League. (Twitter/Melbourne Renegades)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League due to a back injury according to her side Melbourne Renegades.

Harmanpreet, the reigning WBBL player of the tournament had missed her side’s opening two matches due to international commitments as she led India at the Asia Cup, winning the title.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten said in a statement.

“Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament.” Harmanpreet won the player of the tournament award last season after scoring 406 runs at a strike rate of 130.96. With the ball, she scalped 15 wickets from 13 games.

