Harmanpreet Kaur named captain for India’s Sri Lanka tour

Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as Indian women’s team ODI captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, starting from June 23. The move was made after Mithali Raj announced her retirement on Wednesday.

BCCI said on Wednesday that, “The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is beginning June 23rd and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively”.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

Meanwhile, Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

