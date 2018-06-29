Harmanpreet Kaur to play for Lancashire Thunder in England’s Kia Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur, who had become the first from the country to sign a Big Bash contract, was supposed to play for the Surrey Stars last year but had to miss out due to a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI File) Harmanpreet Kaur, who had become the first from the country to sign a Big Bash contract, was supposed to play for the Surrey Stars last year but had to miss out due to a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI File)

Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing for Lancashire Thunder in the 2018 season of England’s Kia Super League. She will become the second Indian cricketer to play in the league after Smriti Mandhana, who will turn up for Western Storm.

“I am so pleased to sign for Lancashire Thunder ahead of the 2018 Kia Super League,” Harmanpreet is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “I have followed the KSL for a while and I can’t wait to finally play in the competition, especially at a stadium like Old Trafford. “I have fond memories of playing in England following last summer’s ICC Women’s World Cup, during which I scored my highest ever international score.”

The Indian T20I captain, who had become the first from the country to sign a Big Bash contract, was supposed to play for the Surrey Stars last year but had to miss out due to a shoulder injury.

At Thunder, she will be reuniting with her Sydney Thunder captain and former Australia vice-captain Alex Blackwell, who had retired from international cricket in February. Blackwell will be present on her maiden coaching stint and said that she was “thrilled” to welcome Harmanpreet to Old Trafford. “She is somebody who I have played against on the international stage, and also played with in the Women’s Big Bash League. She is vastly experienced and she will be a great addition to our squad for what will be her first spell in the KSL,” said Blackwell.

