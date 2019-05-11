Harmanpreet Kaur leads Supernovas to Women’s T20 Challenge title

Toggle Menu
Chasing 122, Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front and scored a brisk 51 off 37 which took the match down to the last ball. Radha Yadav hit a last-ball boundary as the Supernovas won by four wickets.

Supernovas won the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 title after beating Velocity in a thrilling final on Saturday. Chasing a target of 122 on a sticky wicket, it was Harmanpreet Kaur who led from the front and scored a brisk 51 off 37. Her knock took the match down to the wire where Radha Yadav hit a last-ball boundary as the Supernovas won by four wickets.

Toss: Supernovas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge,

First innings: Sent into bat, Velocity suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced to 37/5 in the eighth over before Amelia Kerr (36) and Sushma Verma (40 not out) stitched 71 runs in 10.5 overs for the sixth wicket to take their side to a respectable total. But for the superb late fightback by Kerr and Verma, Velocity would not have even crossed the 100-run mark. Supernovas produced a clinical bowling display to restrict Velocity to 121/6 in the summit clash of the Women’s T20 Challenge on Saturday.

Second innings: Supernovas started off well, Priya Punia and Rodrigues forging a quick 44-run stand. But after the time-out, Jahanara Alam brought about a collapse, eventually leaving it for Harmanpreet to strike big and get her team close. However, a brilliant penultimate over by Shikha Pandey kept Velocity in the hunt. Kerr got rid of Kaur in the last over, but Radha held her nerve perfectly, sealing it in style.

Gamechanger: Harmanpreet Kaur’s quickfire knock of 51 from 37 deliveries was the gamechanger of the match.

Scorecard: VEL 121/6 (20 overs) | SPN 125/6 (20 overs) | Supernovas won by 4 wickets.

(With inputs from PTI)

