Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India captain in all formats

Harmanpreet Kaur had earlier this year become the player with the most runs as captain in women's T20Is. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Harmanpreet Kaur, the only Indian captain to have won the Women’s World Cup, announced on Tuesday that she has stepped down from the role with immediate effect. Harmanpreet made the announcement in a lengthy post on her Instagram account.

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” said Harmanpreet in her statement.

Widely rated among India’s greatest cricketers of all time, Harmanpreet took over as India’s full-time captain after Mithali Raj retired in 2022. Harmanpreet had led the team periodically before that, having been deputy to Mithali for a number of years.