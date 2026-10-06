Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India captain in all formats

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the only Indian captain to have won the Women’s World Cup, announced on Tuesday that she has stepped down from the role with immediate effect. Harmanpreet made the announcement in a lengthy post on her Instagram account.
“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” said Harmanpreet in her statement.
Widely rated among India’s greatest cricketers of all time, Harmanpreet took over as India’s full-time captain after Mithali Raj retired in 2022. Harmanpreet had led the team periodically before that, having been deputy to Mithali for a number of years.
“I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions , but also with PEACE. Because I genuinely believe My team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of,” Harmanpreet further said in her statement.
“I feel I have done my duty.”
Harmanpreet has confirmed that she will continue to be available for India in all formats. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will. Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management , BCCI , family members every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows. Blood. Sweat. Sarifice. Pride. I gave it all”
“Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues,” she concluded in her statement.
Harmanpreet is overall just the third Indian captain to have won the 50-over World Cup after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni and one of five Indians to have won any World Cup as skipper, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the men’s side to victory in the T20 World Cups of 2024 and 2026 respectively.
More to come…
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.