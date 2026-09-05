Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first to captain a team in 150 T20 internationals

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Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday earned the distinction of being the first player to have captained a team in 150 T20Is across men’s and women’s international cricket. Harmanpreet got to the milestone during India’s 2026 Women’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan.
Harmanpreet’s first match as captain was also against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup. That was in the final of the tournament in October 2012, with Harmanpreet standing in for the role after regular captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Jhulan Goswami were both out injured. India won the match by 18 runs despite being all out for just 81 runs. Harmanpreet took over as India’s regular T20I captain in October 2016. She went on to lead India to victory in the 2016 Women’s Asia Cup.
Harmanpreet’s 150 matches as captain is by far the most for an Indian in women’s T20Is, with the second most being Mithali’s 32. Across men’s and women’s T20Is, MS Dhoni comes next having led in 72 matches. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is second on the overall list for captains in women’s T20Is, having led in 121 matches.
Harmanpreet has won 86 matches and lost 57 going into Saturday’s match against Pakistan, with one tie as well. This gives her an impressive win/loss ratio of 1.500 and a win percentage of 57.33 percent.
One of India’s greatest captains of all time, Harmanpreet had earlier this year become the most-capped international player in women’s cricket. She played her 356th match in a T20I against Australia, which took her past New Zealand great Suzie Bates’ tally. In April, she completed 3000 runs in T20Is as captain, thus becoming the skipper with most runs in the format. Late last year, she became the first Indian captain to have won the Women’s World Cup.
India are already through to the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup, having beaten Thailand by 94 runs and Hong Kong by 137.
India are looking to re-establish their dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup, having missed out on the title in 2024 after losing the final to Sri Lanka by eight wickets. It was the ninth edition of the tournament and just the second time that India had failed to win it. India won the first six editions of the Asia Cup on the trot between 2004 and 2016 before Bangladesh broke their reign in 2018. They won the trophy a seventh time in 2022 before Sri Lanka took the title last time out.
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