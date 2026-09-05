Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first to captain a team in 150 T20 internationals

Harmanpreet Kaur had earlier this year become the player with the most runs as captain in women's T20Is. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday earned the distinction of being the first player to have captained a team in 150 T20Is across men’s and women’s international cricket. Harmanpreet got to the milestone during India’s 2026 Women’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet’s first match as captain was also against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup. That was in the final of the tournament in October 2012, with Harmanpreet standing in for the role after regular captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Jhulan Goswami were both out injured. India won the match by 18 runs despite being all out for just 81 runs. Harmanpreet took over as India’s regular T20I captain in October 2016. She went on to lead India to victory in the 2016 Women’s Asia Cup.