Harmanpreet Kaur pushes for more Tests as confident India face Sophie Molineux’s Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has reiterated her desire to see more Test cricket in the women’s game, saying the longer format offers a unique challenge that players are eager to embrace.

“It’s good to see that everybody is in good touch, because we all know before the (upcoming) T20 World Cup, every series is very important for us. Multi-format series are always very exciting.”

“We’re really looking forward for that because playing T20 and ODI is always great, but Tests are something we always want to play, and a pink-ball Test match is always going to be very exciting. It gives you a different kind of challenge, and as cricketers we want that opportunity more often,” Harmanpreet said ahead of India’s multi-format tour of Australia, which includes a one-off Test.