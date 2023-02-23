Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar unlikely to play India-Australia T20 World Cup semi-final

Ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia in Cape Town later on Thursday evening, India are sweating over the availability of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Pooja Vastrakar. It is understood that both the players are down with illness and were admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the match before they were discharged in the evening. A call on their availability is expected only around Thursday afternoon (SA local time) as India are still hoping that the duo can be match ready.

In case both are ruled out, it will dent India’s chances massively on Thursday as there are also fitness concerns about left-arm spinner Radha Yadav. If Kaur doesn’t recover, then Smriti Mandhana will captain the side against Australia, who are aiming for their third successive T20 World Cup title. India are already starting the match as underdogs and the illness to two of their key players makes it all the more challenging for them.

If Kaur is not fit to take the field, then Harleen Deol will come in place of her. The Indian captain hasn’t had a good tournament so far, scoring only 66 runs in four matches. However, she has a reputation of bringing out her A-game in big matches, something India would definitely need against a power-packed Australia team.

Vastrakar, has taken only two wickets so far in the tournament, but is one of the key prospects with the new ball alongside Renuka Singh. While India have taken the field with three pacers and three spinners, in case Vastrakar and Radha are not available, then they would be forced to change bowling combinations too. While Devika Vaidya will become a certainty, India may have to include left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani and if they look to strengthen their batting, will bring in Yastika Bhatia.