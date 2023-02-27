‘Harman said our body language was down. I’ll call bullshit on that,’ remarks Megan Schutt on the Indian captain’s comments

Australia Women continued on their impressive title winning streak as they marked a third straight T20 World Cup win, beating hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the final on Sunday in Newlands, Cape Town.While the summit clash may have been decided by the defending champions a little earlier, the semifinal against India went right down the wire as Australia emerged victorious by 5 runs. In the press conference that followed after the match, the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had stated, “It is disappointing. The way we were playing, we did not deserve to lose like this. Australia’s body language felt, they had almost given up. We could have batted more responsibly after coming this close.”

Medium pacer Megan Schutt has hit back at the Indian captain’s remarks. “They were cruising and we were under the pump. Collectively our last five overs were crucial. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it’s in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harman said our body language was down. I’ll call bullshit on that. We’re just calm. We don’t panic, we don’t take it out on each other if there’s a misfield or a dropped catch. That’s where we stand out as a team. We’re a team first and we know getting angry about that isn’t going to do about that. So it was a collective effort,” Schutt said after the final on Sunday.

When asked about what advise she would give to the Indian team, the 30-year-old said, “Stay calm. It was wrong of Harman to follow that after (reaction after being given out). It sets the wrong precedent for those coming after. I know she was calm after that and spoke to Deepti. But the damage was done already by then. Being able to compose yourself in that situation. Of course, you’ve to go through lots to figure that out. We’ve had our own losses. Yes, we win a lot, but we’ve had our own clutch moments that we’ve lost and learned from that.”

Schutt, who was Australia’s leading wicket taker in their 2023 T20 World Cup campaign with 10 scalps to her name in six outings, would add that the demeanour of Australia captain Meg Lanning rubs on the rest of the team.