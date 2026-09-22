‘Our team has opened the gate of gold medals’: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

India team members poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for their team's win over Sri Lanka the The Final match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan, on September 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that after the women’s cricket team opened the country’s gold medal account on Tuesday after their win vs Sri Lanka, she hoped that it will open the floodgates for more gold for the nation in the Asian Games.

“It feels good to get a gold medal. For any athlete, it’s a dream. Our team has opened the gate of gold medals. The more gold medals India wins, the better for us. We are going back (to India) tomorrow. But, we will definitely follow (other events),” Harmanpreet said after India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain the title they had won 3 years ago in the 2023 Asian Games.