‘Our team has opened the gate of gold medals’: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

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India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that after the women’s cricket team opened the country’s gold medal account on Tuesday after their win vs Sri Lanka, she hoped that it will open the floodgates for more gold for the nation in the Asian Games.
“It feels good to get a gold medal. For any athlete, it’s a dream. Our team has opened the gate of gold medals. The more gold medals India wins, the better for us. We are going back (to India) tomorrow. But, we will definitely follow (other events),” Harmanpreet said after India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain the title they had won 3 years ago in the 2023 Asian Games.
“It’s a big thing for me, and for the team (to win gold). Since we came here, we had only one aim — to take the gold medal from here. We want to see our flag fly high and the national anthem sung. But, we didn’t know, we will be the first one to get the gold. I am sure the other athletes will win a lot of gold medals,” she added.
Asked where does Asian Games victory rank in terms of achievements, she said, “As a cricketer, we always wanted to be part of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics because we have always participated in bilateral series, World Cup and Asia Cup. But we didn’t know how it feels when you play for a medal. We didn’t have much experience with those things. But thankfully, we got a chance to play in the last two editions. Before us, so many cricketers came, but they didn’t get that chance. I am sure in future, facilities-wise, stadium-wise and crowd-wise, these things will improve,” she said.
Harmanpreet was delighted to have the chance of keeping the gold medal at home. “And now, at least we can also frame two medals back home because when we win trophies, they go to the (BCCI) office. They don’t come back to us. But this is something which belongs to us,” she said in a lighter vein.
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