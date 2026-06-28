Quick Comment: Harmanpreet Kaur brings out her best once again vs Australia

There are batters who pile on runs through a tournament. Then there is Harmanpreet Kaur, who has developed a different reputation over the years – saving her finest for the biggest occasion, especially when the opponent is Australia.

It happened again at Lord’s on Sunday.

After a T20 World Cup in which she had looked scratchy and shuffled around the batting order, Harmanpreet walked out with India’s semifinal hopes on the line. Australia, once again, stood in the way. And once again, she found another gear.

Her 56 off 27 balls was more than just another half-century. It was a reminder that some players are defined not by how they start tournaments, but by how they respond when everything is on the line.