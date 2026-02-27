Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur gets into a tangle with botched up scoop attempt

The lack of pace seemed to disrupt the timing of Harmanpreet's shot, resulting in miss-hit. (BCCI Photo)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had a slightly awkward moment while batting in the second ODI against Australia in Hobart. The 36-year-old made a 70-ball 54 and was almost completely flummoxed fifth ball of the 39th over by Megan Schutt, resulting in her attempted scoop shot gently tapping her helmet and falling dead beneath her.

The delivery from Schutt was a slower-ball cutter outside off. The lack of pace seemed to disrupt the timing of Harmanpreet’s shot, resulting in miss-hit. The ball barely carried, which ensured there was never any real danger.

Harmanpreet quickly adjusted her helmet and reset, showing no signs of concerns as play continued. It was one of those rare, self-inflicted moments that occasionally surface even at the highest level of international cricket. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who appeared to be the part of the commentary panel, reacted with visible amusement as replay showed the unusual trajectory.