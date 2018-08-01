Harmanpreet Kaur guides Lancashire Thunder to victory with six on Super League debut

Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Harmanpreet Kaur, who made her debut in the KIA Super League, remained unbeaten on 34 off just 21 balls as the Thunders won their third consecutive match.

Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 34 off just 21 balls. (Source: Lancashire Thunder twitter)
India’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a six off the penultimate ball to guide Lancashire Thunder to a thrilling win in the Women’s Super League match against Surrey Stars on Tuesday. Kaur, who made her debut in the KIA Super League, remained unbeaten on 34 off just 21 balls as the Thunders won their third consecutive match.

Needing 11 runs off the last over, the balance of the game was tilted in favour of Surrey. The pressure was mounting on the Thunders as Ellie Threlkeld was run out in the second ball of the over. However, Kaur held her nerve and took two runs off the next delivery and then smashed a four before sealing the match with an emphatic six over the mid-wicket region. Australian left-hander, Nicole Bolton top scored with 87 as Thunders won with five wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Earlier, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive run in the Super League with an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls which propelled Western Storm to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers on Tuesday. Vipers were 91 all out in 18.1 overs, a target West Storm raced to in 9.3 overs. Mandhana was in ominous touch as she has been all through the tournament, having scored 48, 37 and a record-equalling 52 not out in the first three games. (With inputs from PTI)

