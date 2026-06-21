Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first player to feature in 200 T20Is

India's Harmanpreet Kaur batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday June 21, 2026. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday became the first-ever player in men’s or women’s cricket to play 200 T20I matches. Kaur completed the milestone when she played in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa. However, she could only score 24 runs in her milestone match with India reeling at 116/5. India had stuttered to 83 for four with Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia all sent back.

Harmanpreet, who made her international debut in March 2009 against Pakistan in the ODI format, played her first T20I in June that year against England at Taunton. She was given a special jersey and a cap with ‘200’ written on them by India head coach Amol Muzumdar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during a team huddle before the start of the game.