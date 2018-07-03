Harmanpreet Kaur evades queries on controversy surrounding her degree

Harmanpreet Kaur was in Mohali to take part in an event, where she cheered on as a group of 572 girls performed minute-long jump squats to create a new record. (Source: PTI File) Harmanpreet Kaur was in Mohali to take part in an event, where she cheered on as a group of 572 girls performed minute-long jump squats to create a new record. (Source: PTI File)

Indian women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur evaded queries on allegations that her educational qualification testimonials have been found to be ‘fake’ by Punjab Police where she was appointed as DSP for her sporting credentials.

She was in Mohali to take part in an event, where she cheered on as a group of 572 girls performed minute-long jump squats to create a new record.

The event was organised by B Natural Juices and Beverages from ITC Foods.

The star cricketer refused to come out of her vanity van for more than an hour as mediapersons waited for her clarification on the controversy regarding submission of alleged bogus degree in order to procure a job with Punjab Police.

Finally, when she was persuaded to speak to the media, she declined to answer any queries with regards to her educational qualification.

“I am aware of it (controversy), government is taking care of that. I am hoping for a positive response,” she said.

Harmanpreet was earlier employed with the Indian Railways but was relieved from her duties earlier this year after she put in a request to join Punjab Police.

The Punjab government had also taken up the matter with the Railway Ministry to waive the bond condition and allow Harmanpreet, who is a native of Moga, to join as a DSP in Punjab Police from March 1.

