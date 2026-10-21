‘Now you do what you want to do’: Emotional Harmanpreet reveals words that freed her

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Former captain breaks down mid-innings after sublime 91 off 41 balls seals India's 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe

By: Sports Desk
3 min readOct 21, 2026 07:30 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur in action during IND vs ZIM 3rd WT20I in Raipur. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)Harmanpreet Kaur in action during IND vs ZIM 3rd WT20I in Raipur. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 91 off 41 balls powered India to a 92-run win over Zimbabwe and a 3-0 series sweep on Tuesday, but it was a mid-innings interview that revealed the emotional toll behind the knock.

Speaking to former India coach WV Raman during the innings break, Harmanpreet became visibly emotional as she credited him for a simple piece of advice that helped her rediscover her love for batting.

“It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” she said. “I think should give credit to you also. The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do,’ and that’s what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words.”

As she spoke, her voice wavered. She wiped her tears, and before the interview could continue, she was seen throwing the mic towards the end, walking away as she could not control her emotions.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet turns clock back and powers India to cleansweep

The knock came just days after she stepped down as India’s captain across all formats, handing over to Smriti Mandhana. It was also her first half-century in 10 matches, following a quiet run in the Asia Cup and limited time at the crease during the Asian Games.

Harmanpreet also thanked her batting coach Himanshu, saying the innings was “all him” after the work they put in during net sessions.

“After the two games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya, who’s been working really hard on me and today’s batting all about him,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Reflecting on the innings post-match, she said the first boundary gave her the confidence to keep going. “The first ball when I hit for a four, that time I realised it’s a good pitch and bat was coming nicely to the ball and I think I got a lot of confidence from that shot and then I just thought, let me just keep going and let’s see how it goes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments