‘Now you do what you want to do’: Emotional Harmanpreet reveals words that freed her

Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 91 off 41 balls powered India to a 92-run win over Zimbabwe and a 3-0 series sweep on Tuesday, but it was a mid-innings interview that revealed the emotional toll behind the knock.

Speaking to former India coach WV Raman during the innings break, Harmanpreet became visibly emotional as she credited him for a simple piece of advice that helped her rediscover her love for batting.

“It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” she said. “I think should give credit to you also. The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do,’ and that’s what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words.”