‘Now you do what you want to do’: Emotional Harmanpreet reveals words that freed her

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 91 off 41 balls powered India to a 92-run win over Zimbabwe and a 3-0 series sweep on Tuesday, but it was a mid-innings interview that revealed the emotional toll behind the knock.
Speaking to former India coach WV Raman during the innings break, Harmanpreet became visibly emotional as she credited him for a simple piece of advice that helped her rediscover her love for batting.
“It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” she said. “I think should give credit to you also. The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do,’ and that’s what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words.”
knowing how badass tough harman is, watching her break down like this just shows what all she’s actually going thru, hope you pull thru all this gurl! https://t.co/n0umC975R6
— Sneहाहाहा (@__Sn_e_ha__) October 20, 2026
As she spoke, her voice wavered. She wiped her tears, and before the interview could continue, she was seen throwing the mic towards the end, walking away as she could not control her emotions.
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The knock came just days after she stepped down as India’s captain across all formats, handing over to Smriti Mandhana. It was also her first half-century in 10 matches, following a quiet run in the Asia Cup and limited time at the crease during the Asian Games.
Harmanpreet also thanked her batting coach Himanshu, saying the innings was “all him” after the work they put in during net sessions.
“After the two games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya, who’s been working really hard on me and today’s batting all about him,” she said.
Reflecting on the innings post-match, she said the first boundary gave her the confidence to keep going. “The first ball when I hit for a four, that time I realised it’s a good pitch and bat was coming nicely to the ball and I think I got a lot of confidence from that shot and then I just thought, let me just keep going and let’s see how it goes.”