Friday, April 16, 2021
‘I’m feeling better’: Harmanpreet Kaur tests negative for COVID-19

Harmanpreet Kaur had tested positive for COVID-19 and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 4:23:20 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur, Covid-19, Harmanpreet Kaur Covid positiveHarmanpreet Kaur in action during an ODI against South Africa. (File)

Indian women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.

Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

“Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I’m feeling better. My only message to y’all is to take care & be extra careful,” Harmanpreet tweeted.

“The virus is real & it’s dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities.Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.

