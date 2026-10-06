Harmanpreet will be able to bat with freedom: Coach Kamaldeesh

As told to Nitin Sharma

Like Harmanpreet Kaur said, she always put the team first even if it affected her as a player. The captaincy also comes with a lot of stress. I am reminded of how Virat Kohli also gave up the captaincy and then flourished. I can see the same thing happening for Harman now.

My mind goes to the day when I first saw Harman playing in Moga with boys. When I approached her asking if she would play for the Moga team, she told me to ask her father. Even though she had evolved as a player and then as captain, who would always back her decisions, she understood at that time that it was important to get her father’s permission. Within one year of her joining, she would lead Moga to the Inter-District title. Post the win, she would drive a motorcycle. Perhaps that was her message to her team-mates that girls can do anything.