Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur slams 143 off just 111 balls, scripts incredible record

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a sensational century to help India register a mammoth total against England

harmanpreet kaurHarmanpreet Kaur celebrates after scoring her hundred. (BCCI/Screengrab)

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed her sixth international century when England Women battled India Women at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Wednesday.

Leading from the front, the India captain hammered 18 fours and 4 sixes in a blistering knock which drew a standing ovation from a mesmerized audience.

At one stage, Harmanpreet was batting on 100 with three overs left for the Indian innings. From thereon she launched a stunning attack to hit 43 runs from 11 balls.

What followed was absolute carnage as India finished on 333/5.

As Harmanpreet brought up her fifth ODI hundred, she also drew level with India opener Smriti Mandhana.

The duo are now second on the list of India batters with ODI centuries in women’s cricket.

Mithali Raj tops the charts with seven hundreds.

