Ek Kohli bacha hoya hai, tussi bache huye ho: Haris Rauf reveals wish list of batters he wants to get out to Babar Azam

On the sidelines of a Pakistan Super League encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore’s Haris Rauf shared an interesting conversation with Peshawar’s captain Babar Azam.

The national teammates were seen having a lighthearted chat after Lahore defeated Peshawar by 40 runs with Rauf taking one wicket for 38 runs.

After the match concluded, Rauf expressed his desire to take the wickets of Virat Kohli and Babar as the Pakistan captain burst out laughing after hearing the pacer’s wish list.

“Jo marzi ho jaaye, par wicket leni hai. Ek Kohli bacha hoya hai, tussi bache huye ho. Williamson slip toh do vaari bach gaya si. Par yeh 3-4 player mere hain (No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket. Just Kohli and you are left. Williamson was saved in slips twice. These are 3-4 players whom I want to get out).

To which Babar replied, “Nets ka out Maan le. (You already got me out in the practice sessions. Why don’t you consider those?”

“Woh waala nahi, match wala out chahiye (Not those, I need to get you out in a match),” came Rauf’s prompt reply.

In the match on Sunday, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a ripper of a delivery to send back Babar. He bowled a fullish length around off which moved in after pitching. Babar tried to drive but the ball passed through the gap between bat and pad and knocked the Pakistan skipper’s stumps over.