‘If Karthik or Pandya would’ve hit those sixes, I would’ve been hurt but it was Kohli and he is a different class’: Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli’s consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf during the Indo-Pak encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is widely hailed as an iconic moment in the game of cricket.

During India’s run-chase, Kohli played an incredible knock of 82 not out from 53 balls and slammed two sixes in the 19th over against Rauf. Among the two, the straight hit, dubbed “arguably the greatest single T20 shot of all time” by the ICC has captured the imagination of one and all.

Recalling the iconic moment a month later, Rauf spoke about his bowling plans, execution, and Virat’s unmatched class.

Admitting that no one other than Kohli could have wielded the willow in that fashion against him, Rauf said, “The way he played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays.

“And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling. If Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya would’ve hit those sixes, I would’ve been hurting but those came off Kohli’s bat and he is a different class altogether,” Rauf said while speaking to Cricwick.

“The idea was to bowl a slower one on that back-of-a-length zone since the boundary was larger on the square side. I had no idea that he can hit me down the ground off that length. So when he hit that shot off me, that’s his class. My plan and execution was fine but that shot was all class,” he added.

Kohli smashed an incredible shot right over Haris’ head for a six and stunned everyone. His half-century lifted India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. It was his unbeaten 82 and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) that helped India chase down a target of 160.

Rauf also spoke about Pakistan’s campaign at the World Cup, He said, “It wasn’t an ideal start…losing the first two matches, it was upsetting. The dressing room’s morale was extremely down but the next day we had a meeting, we discussed our mistakes, devised a new plan, and had faith that we will play in the World Cup final. We got out of the dressing room with that belief and eventually, played in the World Cup final.”