Watch: Haris Rauf takes Babar Azam’s wicket to tick off his name from wish list

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ticked off his international captain Babar Azam’s wicket from his wish list of batters he wanted to get out when he dismissed the Peshawar Zalmi skipper in a Pakistan Super League match on Tuesday.

Babar, who scored 50 off 41, tried to smash Rauf for a six only to hole out to David Wiese at the long on boundary for an easy catch.

This is the first time Rauf has taken Babar’s wicket after a video went viral in February where the pacer had said that he wanted to take Babar’s scalp as well as Virat Kohli’s wicket the next time they met.

In that video, Rauf had told Babar, “Jo marzi ho jaaye, par wicket leni hai. Ek Kohli bacha hoya hai, tussi bache huye ho. Williamson slip toh do vaari bach gaya si. Par yeh 3-4 player mere hain (No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket. Just Kohli and you are left. Williamson was saved in slips twice. These are 3-4 players whom I want to get out).

In Tuesday’s match, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s maiden half-century and four wickets went in vain as his defending champion Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs.

Peshawar’s victory eliminated former champions the Karachi Kings from playoffs contention. Karachi takes on Lahore in its last league game on Sunday.

Lahore, which has already qualified for the playoffs, was bowled out for 172 with two balls remaining.

Peshawar posted 207 thanks to half-centuries by openers Saim Ayub (68) and captain Babar Azam (50), and despite the last eight wickets falling for 39 runs.

Afridi picked up three wickets in his last over to finish with 4-31.

Lahore was reduced to 21-4 in the powerplay but Afridi and Hussain Talat (63) shared a 114-run stand.

Afridi hit five sixes and three fours after he surprisingly promoted himself for the second time in the tournament ahead of Sikander Raza and David Wiese.

Afridi and Talat dominated the Afghanistan duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0-44) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2-40) but once Afridi was out, Lahore lost its last five wickets for 10 runs.