Haris Rauf out of 2nd Test against England

Haris Rauf, who made his Test debut against England, will miss the second Test match against the Three Lions in Multan scheduled to start from December 9, due to injury, according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo.

The injury took place when he stepped on the ball while fielding against England in the 1st Test and injured his right quadricep and was sent for MRI scans. He did not field for the rest of the match. Although he batted in the 1st innings, he refrained from bowling.

Pakistan Cricket Board haven’t announced a replacement yet but the names of Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas are doing the rounds, the report stated.

In the 1st Test, England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first test on Monday.

Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) — losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after tea.

Jack Leach had the last wicket of Naseem Shah, trapped leg before wicket, after England delayed the second new ball for well over an hour with Anderson and Robinson doing the damage with the old ball.

Pakistan succumbed to the relentless attacking field settings of England captain Ben Stokes before Robinson and veteran Anderson sliced through the lower order after Pakistan was placed at 257-5 going into the final session.

Advertisement

Robinson had earlier ended the nearly four-hour defiance of one of the four Pakistan debutants – Saud Shakeel – in the second session to a brilliant diving catch by Keaton Jennings as the lefthander top-scored with 76.