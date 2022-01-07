Haris Rauf ‘honoured’ after getting CSK no 7 shirt from MS Dhoni

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said he was honoured after receiving a Chennai Super Kings’ number 7 shirt from MS Dhoni. “The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The “7” still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support,” he wrote from his Twitter profile.

Rauf also thanked CSK team manager Russell who seems to have played a big role in passing on the gift.

Reacting to Rauf’s post, Russell Radhakrishnan retweeted it and wrote that Dhoni always fulfils his promises. “When our captain @msdhoni promises he delivers, glad you love it champ #whistlepodu @ChennaiIPL,” wrote the CSK manager.

Rauf who is currently representing the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL), grabbed headlines as recently as Monday when he pulled off a blinder at the boundary to dismiss Renegades captain Nic Maddinson and earning himself accolades from social media fans and followers.

Rauf made his international debut in 2020 and has become a vital cog of Pakistan’s limited-overs team. He also was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rauf is currently gearing up for the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represents Lahore Qalandars. The tournament will get underway on January 27.