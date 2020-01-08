Big Bash League: Haris Rauf takes second hat-trick of the day

Haris Rauf scalped the three wickets in the 20th over of the Thunder innings. (Source: Twitter/BBL) Haris Rauf scalped the three wickets in the 20th over of the Thunder innings. (Source: Twitter/BBL)

Hours after Rashid Khan completed his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket, Melbourne Stars bowler Haris Rauf also accomplished the same feat. The 26-year-old Pakistan origin cricketer completed his hat-trick in the BBL clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.

Rauf scalped the three wickets in the 20th over of the Thunder innings, when he went on to dismiss skipper Callum Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, and Daniel Sams.

Rauf’s hat-trick helped Stars restrict Thunders on a paltry 145/5 as he finished with figures of 3/23 off his four overs.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan claimed his fifth hat-trick in T20 cricket against Sydney Sixers. The 21-year-old dismissed Jack Edwards, James Vince, and Jordan Silk.

