Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw in India A squad for New Zealand tour

Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action for a while now due to an injury, has also been named in the India A squad for the New Zealand tour. (File Photo) Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action for a while now due to an injury, has also been named in the India A squad for the New Zealand tour. (File Photo)

The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand. The 20-year-old has been named in the squad for three one-day games as well two four-day games.

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda. Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, Shaw could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener. After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much “game time as possible”.

He had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot. Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21.

The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. “As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game,” said Prasad. Agarwal has been picked for both one-dayers as well the two four-day matches.

Prithvi Shaw on reaching his double hundred for Mumbai against Baroda in Ranji. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Prithvi Shaw on reaching his double hundred for Mumbai against Baroda in Ranji. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson returnShikhar Dhawan returns to the squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka, while Sanju Samson will be the back-up opener. It’s bad news for the fast-rising Deepak Chahar, who has aggravated his back injury and will be out till the start of next year’s IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is nursing a sports hernia will also be out of action for the next four months. “Deepak was doing well as he played the Vijay Hazare Trophy and suddenly he aggravated his back in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam,” chief selector MSK Prasad said. He opined that the team management was banking on Shardul Thakur to plug these holes. “We have created enough back up and we have a good talent pool of fast bowlers. We also have Khaleel (Ahmed), who is playing Ranji Trophy and Navdeep (Saini) will replace Shami in T20s,” he added.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson. (FILE) Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson. (FILE)

India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel. —PTI Inputs

