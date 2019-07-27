Hardik Pandya’s new ‘lion’ tattoo is grabbing everyone’s attention on the internet

Toggle Menu
Hardik Pandya, who has been rested for the upcoming India vs West Indies series, has posted a photo of his new 'lion tattoo', which has taken the internet by storm.

Hardik Pandya posted a photo of his new tattoo on Saturday. (Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram)

Hardik Pandya has got himself inked, taking some time off cricket after India’s recently concluded World Cup campaign. Pandya’s new Lion tattoo, a photo of which he shared on Saturday, has taken the internet by storm.

Hardik was last seen in action in the World Cup semi-final, which India lost to New Zealand. Pandya has been rested for the upcoming West Indies tour and will not be part of the India squad that will play a series of matches in USA and West Indies starting from August 3.

Panda took to Instagram to share an image of his new tattoo.

The all-rounder scored 266 runs and got 0 wickets in 9 matches in the World Cup, serving his team fairly well. Considering his heavy workload over the past few months, he has been given some rest for the immediate future.

Hardik Pandya’s brother, Krunal, is part of India’s T20I squad for the tour of the West Indies. Hardik has already played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 38 T20Is, scoring over 1,700 runs and getting more than 100 wickets.

