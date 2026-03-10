‘Winning trophies is Hardik Pandya’s best habit’: Indian all-rounder sets sights on 2027 ODI World Cup and Olympic gold medal

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya won his third ICC title after the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy when he helped the Men in Blue clinch the 2026 T20 World Cup title on Sunday with a 96-run win against New Zealand. With the win, India became the only team to defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first team to win the title on home soil.

“Absolutely special. always wanted to win trophies. Can’t get any better than winning in my home state. very satisfied, many more to come. This is done, now many more to come. Full life circle to be pretty honest. Just when I went up right now I was like this is the same kid who came from Baroda has won so many trophies in my life which I could not fathom. I couldn’t have not been able to process that 10 years down the line, I would be sitting here, being the most senior player in the team and at the same point of time winning 3 ICC trophies and 5 IPLs,” Hardik said in a video posted by bcci.tv.