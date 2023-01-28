scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
‘Hardik Pandya was not smart, didn’t seem to have any plans’: Former Pakistan cricketer Dinesh Kaneria

Hardik Pandya gave away 33 runs in his three-over spell as India lost the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi.

India's captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Arshdeep Singh celebrates wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the first Twenty20 cricket match between between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Dinesh Kaneria said that Hardik Pandya was not smart with his rotation of bowlers after India’s loss to New Zealand by 21 runs at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Kaneria speaking on his YouTube channel said, “Hardik Pandya was not smart with his rotation of bowlers. He brought Shivam Mavi into the attack very late. He should have been brought in early. He could have also used Deepak Hooda a bit more, given the amount of turn that was on offer. This is where Hardik erred tactically. He didn’t seem to have any plans,”.

“The Indian bowlers leaked a lot of runs. Hardik Pandya didn’t bowl well with the new ball. He did not hit the right areas. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen showed great aggression, attacking the Indian bowlers right from the start,” Kaneria added.

Hardik Pandya gave away 33 runs in his three-over spell. On the other hand, Opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell struck half-centuries to guide New Zealand to a comfortable 21-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59. For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one batter each.

Washington Sundar later came up with his maiden half-century in T20Is, scoring 50 off 28 balls and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a 34-ball 47 but it was not enough. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner choked India in the middle overs, giving away just 11 runs in his four overs and dismissing two batters.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 17:04 IST
