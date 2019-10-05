Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London, says will be back in no time

Hardik Pandya on Friday underwent successful surgery to treat his lower back injury that ruled him out of cricket for an unspecific period. First, Hardik got injured during the Asia Cup 2018 but recovered and made a comeback to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, followed by World Cup 2019. Then, the injury resurfaced during the T20I series against South Africa.

The Baroda all-rounder posted a photo of himself after the surgery on his social media handles. “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Surgery done successfully 🥳 Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉 pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

Pandya got treated by the same doctor who treated him after the Asia Cup injury.

If Pandya does not make a comeback before T20 World Cup next year, it will be a big blow for India. He was in sublime form in IPL 2019 playing for Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder has scored 532 runs and taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests. In 54 ODIs, he has scored 937 runs and taken 54 wickets. In 40 T20 matches, he has 310 runs and 38 wickets.