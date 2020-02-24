Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Must Read

Hardik Pandya to play in DY Patil T20 tournament

"The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan," said Dr Vijay Patil, President, DY Patil Sports Academy and the President of MCA.

By: PTI | Navi Mumbai | Updated: February 24, 2020 4:02:33 pm
Prithvi Shaw returns, Hardik Pandya returns, Prithvi Shaw India A, India tour of New Zealand, cricket news Shikhar Dhawan returns, Sanju Samson returns Hardik Pandya hasn’t played for five months. (File Photo)

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play in the D Y Patil T20 tournament, which began here on Monday.

Hardik suffered a bad lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, who hasn’t played international cricket since then, has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan,” said Dr Vijay Patil, President, D Y Patil Sports Academy and also the President of Mumbai Cricket Association at a press briefing here.

Dhawan and Bhuvaneshvar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries.

Bhuvaneshvar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.
A total of 16 teams will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6.

As per the organisers, the Reliance 1 team will also have Anmolpreet Singh.

India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stalwarts like Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Divyaansh Saxena, who represented U-19 India in the World Cup, are part of the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravorthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent D Y Patil A team.
Another youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti, pacer Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra would turn up for D Y Patil B team.

Other teams in fray are CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

New Zealand complete 10-wicket win over India to clinch first Test
New Zealand complete 10-wicket win over India to clinch first Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 24: Latest News