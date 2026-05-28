BREAKING: Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians reacts during the Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Hardik Pandya‘s reign as Mumbai Indians captain is coming to an end. After a season in which they lost 10 of 14 games, finished ninth, and extended their title drought to six years, MI is set to overhaul its squad — starting with the captaincy.

The Indian Express, speaking to at least three persons in the MI fold, has learnt that Hardik is likely to lose the captaincy. A discussion on his place in the side is also on the cards.

“There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” said a source.