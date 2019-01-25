Hardik Pandya to join Indian team for New Zealand series: BCCI

Hours after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to lift the suspension on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, BCCI on Thursday released a statement saying that the all-rounder will join the Indian squad for the limited overs series against New Zealand. As per the statement, Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest.

The cricket board further stated that KL Rahul will be part of the India A squad for the final three ODIs of the 5-match against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the day, after discussing the matter with amicus curiae P S Narsimha, CoA decided to lift the suspension. However, the inquiry is still pending for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

After the decision was taken by CoA, BCCI issued a statement stating: “The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman.”

The CoA after announcing their decision said that the players were suspended under “Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution,” that deals with players’ conduct which bring the cricket board into disrepute.

The duo were suspended from the Indian team for their inappropriate remarks on women on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.