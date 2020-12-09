‘You deserve it’: Hardik Pandya, Team India hand over awards to T Natarajan

T Natarajan poses at the centre of the team photo after India's series win over Australia on Tuesday (BCCI/IPL)

T Natarajan, the 29-year-old bowler from Tamil Nadu who played a crucial part in India’s T20I series win against Australia, was shown a sweet gesture from the Indian team after the final match of the series on Tuesday.

First, it was Man of the Series Hardik Pandya who handed over his trophy to Natarajan because he “deserved it”. Then, as the team posed for a photo after the series, skipper Virat Kohli also handed over the series trophy to the newcomer.

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

In a high-scoring series dominated by batsmen, Natarajan playing his first T20I series, finished as the highest wicket-taker with six scalps. The left-arm seamer was economical as well and gave India key breakthroughs when they needed them the most. Natarajan bowled at an economy of just 6.91.

Pandya tweeted: “Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork,” Hardik wrote in a tweet after the third T20I, which Australia won by 12 runs. “You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai!”

“Thank you brother,” Natarajan wrote in response to Hardik’s tweet.

“I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It’s just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years,” Hardik Pandya later told ANI on the gesture.

Hardik Pandya – The most down to earth human being. He handed his Man Of The Series award to T Natarajan because he felt he deserved that award. pic.twitter.com/T9DZ6zjhNc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2020

The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o2yCP4RVU0 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 9, 2020

A little later, when the Indian cricket team posed for the series win, Virat Kohli handed the series trophy to the debutant as well, making him pose at the centre of the team.

