Wednesday, December 09, 2020
‘You deserve it’: Hardik Pandya, Team India hand over awards to T Natarajan

Team India and Hardik Pandya, the Man of the Series from the T20Is vs Australia, came up with a heartwarming gesture towards T Natarajan, the newcomer who played a crucial role in the series win.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 9, 2020 3:02:11 pm
team indiaT Natarajan poses at the centre of the team photo after India's series win over Australia on Tuesday (BCCI/IPL)

T Natarajan, the 29-year-old bowler from Tamil Nadu who played a crucial part in India’s T20I series win against Australia, was shown a sweet gesture from the Indian team after the final match of the series on Tuesday.

First, it was Man of the Series Hardik Pandya who handed over his trophy to Natarajan because he “deserved it”. Then, as the team posed for a photo after the series, skipper Virat Kohli also handed over the series trophy to the newcomer.

In a high-scoring series dominated by batsmen, Natarajan playing his first T20I series, finished as the highest wicket-taker with six scalps. The left-arm seamer was economical as well and gave India key breakthroughs when they needed them the most. Natarajan bowled at an economy of just 6.91.

Pandya tweeted: “Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork,” Hardik wrote in a tweet after the third T20I, which Australia won by 12 runs. “You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai!”

“Thank you brother,” Natarajan wrote in response to Hardik’s tweet.

“I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It’s just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years,” Hardik Pandya later told ANI on the gesture.

A little later, when the Indian cricket team posed for the series win, Virat Kohli handed the series trophy to the debutant as well, making him pose at the centre of the team.

