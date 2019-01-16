Hardik Pandya not stepping out, taking calls since Australia return, says father

The fall out of the Koffee with Karan episode controversy continues to take its toll on Indian cricket with duo at the heart of it – Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul – back in the country and suspended from the Australia ODI series and the forthcoming New Zealand tour. Further, their place in respective side for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being questioned as is their inclusion into the squad for the World Cup. It remains unclear when the players can return to the field with Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI in a logjam over the quantum of punishment.

In the aftermath of their return from Australia, Pandya’s father Himanshu has revealed that his son has even refused to leave the house or take phone calls, after being given provisional suspension by the BCCI.

“He watched the match (India vs Australia 2nd ODI). Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls… he is just taking rest,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

Hardik, born in Surat, gave the kite flying ritual around Makar Sankranti a miss despite being home at this festive period after a long time. “It’s a festival… a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years. This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival”, Sr. Pandya added.

Both players received flak from social media as well as the members of the board for their comments on the chat show. Both players have apologised for their remarks – Pandya on social media and then officially while KL Rahul didn’t make a social media statement.

“He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake,” Himanshu said of his son’s take on the subject. “We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI’s decision,” he concluded.

The two players spoke to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri as they deposed via telephone after tendering their unconditional apologies in reply to the fresh show cause notice issued by the BCCI. “The CEO spoke to them via telephone. However, his brief was simple as the inquiry initiator. He has to just collate whatever they have written in their show cause reply. He is expected to submit his report to CoA by tomorrow,” a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

The two players had spoken about hooking up with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents on ‘Koffee with Karan’, triggering an online storm.

CoA chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match ban on the duo but his colleague Diana Edulji took the matter to the BCCI legal cell, which refused to call the players’ actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.

(With PTI inputs)