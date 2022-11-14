Hardik Pandya should be the captain of India in next T20 World Cup: K Srikkanth

India has appointed Hardik Pandya as captain of the T20 side for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand.

“See if I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I’d put it that way – number one. And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a weeks’ time.” said former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth speaking to Star Sports.

The next T20 World Cup will be held in West India and USA.

India has been thrashed out of the semifinal in the recently-concluded World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma came under immense scrutiny, and questions about his captaincy tactics have been raised.

The 35-year-old had a poor campaign with Mumbai Indians earlier this year.

Hardik on the other hand though has won the IPL title with Gujrat Titans. “I personally think that Hardik Pandya is a leader, who has done very well in the Gujarat Titians, won IPL, and won the championship trophy. You need to find not one, but two leaders going forward to build their mark. You know just like we talk about openers – we need to have a group of openers, we also need to have a group of leaders.” said Irfan Pathan.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop spoke about selectors making the right choices for the future.

“ If it was that simple of choosing the guys who are on top of the statistics, you wouldn’t need a selector. Anyone can go and make a base and make a team, but you have to see beyond the numbers, who is playing what bowling well in what conditions, who is playing the hard games. So, that’s where the real selector earns his money.”

The former West Indian further said, “I think the talent is there to win the World Cup, it’s just a matter of picking the right people at the right time, there’s just too much talent available.”