Hardik Pandya shares a throwback picture to show his amazing cricket journey

Hardik Pandya is a shining star in the cricketing world who makes an impact in the game. But now when Hardik Pandya has become an integral part of the Indian cricket team, he shared a throwback image of himself showing how long he has travelled to this fame. He has been an important part of Team India’s scheme of thing ever since he made his debut. He has been contributing heavily with the bat, ball and his acrobatic fielding skills. However, the eccentric Indian all-rounder had humble beginnings before becoming one of the most successful cricketers in the country at the moment.

Hardik posted a photo on his instagram account on Friday to relive his cricket coaching days. With the photo, he also revealed his love for cricket. He mentioned that he used to travel in trucks to play local matches during his younger days. Hardik wrote- #majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much 🙏🏾 It’s been an amazing journey so far 🇮🇳 Hell yes I love this sport! #love #positivity #dreamsdocometrue

Hardik is also standing on a truck in the photo. The all-rounder also called his journey in the sport as amazing. Hardik Pandya Posts Picture on Instagram With Caption ‘Target Locked’ Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I Match. Hardik Pandya had earlier shared about the struggle he had to go through to become a cricketer. His father made a lot of sacrifices and even changed his city to provide cricket coaching to his sons. Hardik also used to travel by trains and faced financial issues during his cricket coaching days.