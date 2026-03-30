‘Enough hopping of the franchises’: Hardik Pandya wants Shardul Thakur to stay at MI for rest of career after match-winning performance vs KKR

Shardul Thakur of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Shardul Thakur broke his ex-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ hearts when he took wickets at crucial junctures for Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener on Sunday. With the Knights cruising at 69 in the 6th over with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen in ominous form, Shardul provided the breakthrough, taking out the Kiwi opener for 37.

He would strike once again in the 9th over sending back KKR’s 25.20 crore allrounder Cameron Green for 18 before coming back and snapping up Rahane for 67 in the 14th over. KKR couldn’t quite recover from those body blows and even though Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed a half century, they could post 220, a score that looked a bit under-par in Wankhede’s batting friendly surface.