Hardik Pandya ruled out of MI vs RCB clash in Raipur

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians reacts during the Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday after failing to receive clearance from the franchise’s medical team.

“Hardik has not been cleared by the medical team to take the field,” MI said in a statement before the match.

In Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav captained the side. Speaking at the toss, the stand-in skipper said MI were backing themselves despite the pressure surrounding the game.

“We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team,” Suryakumar said.