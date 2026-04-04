Hardik Pandya ruled out of MI’s IPL 2026 clash against DC, Suryakumar Yadav to lead in Delhi

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was ruled out of his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. The franchise confirmed that the 32-year-old was unwell and he could not play the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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“Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today,” MI said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the toss in Pandya’s place and confirmed that the all-rounder was ill and hence could not take the field