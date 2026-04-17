Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma under spotlight; Mumbai Indians struggling for control, not individuals, says Mahela Jayawardene

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Mumbai Indians’ season frustrations, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene, are less about isolated failures and more about a broader inability to control key phases of the game — particularly with the ball.
After a series of defeats, fourth in a row, Jayawardene pointed to a recurring issue that has defined their campaign: an inability to consistently apply pressure on opposition batters.
“We haven’t been able to penetrate opposition so that’s something that we really have to work harder and see how we can improve on that,” he said, summarising a bowling unit that has struggled to break through.
The concern, he suggested, is not effort but execution and the absence of stability that has made that harder to correct. Injuries and unavailability have repeatedly forced Mumbai into changes, preventing any settled rhythm.
“We did try some combinations and some of those combinations were forced on us because of injuries and players not available,” Jayawardene said.
That instability has fed into a wider problem: Mumbai’s inability to sustain pressure through phases of the game, particularly in the powerplay.
Even with Jasprit Bumrah operating at a high level, the opposition have often managed to absorb and redirect the attack.
“I think Booms (Bumrah) is bowling well, it’s just where we’re not putting pressure in the power play,” he said. “They know they don’t need to take too much risk against Booms as well.”
Opposition batters, he added, have been able to adapt to Mumbai’s tactical shifts. “We’ve tried a few different things but they’re batting well,” he said, acknowledging that variation alone has not solved the problem.
If the bowling has lacked penetration, the squad’s composition has lacked continuity. Rohit Sharma is currently being managed after a minor niggle.
“On Rohit, he started running yesterday… it’s on a day-to-day basis to see how he feels. It’s nothing serious but at the same time we don’t want to push,” Jayawardene said.
He was careful not to frame Mumbai’s issues through individuals.
“It’s not just on Hardik, it’s on every one of us when we’re not doing well,” he said. “It’s pretty much on me, everyone involved in the management… we need to do things better.”
Jayawardene described a pattern of strong positions dissolving under pressure.
“Execution-wise it was quite poor and we have to take that and see how we can do better,” he said. “We were in the game pretty much all the way… but we just couldn’t finish it.”
Even as he rejected the idea that Mumbai are being comprehensively outplayed, he conceded that more clinical opponents have consistently made better use of key moments.
“We are playing good cricket, we’re not completely outplayed, but other teams are more clinical,” he said.
For Jayawardene, the solution lies not in wholesale change, but in control of phases, and of execution.
Until then, Mumbai Indians remain a side close enough to compete, but not yet precise enough to finish.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.