Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma under spotlight; Mumbai Indians struggling for control, not individuals, says Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians’ season frustrations, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene, are less about isolated failures and more about a broader inability to control key phases of the game — particularly with the ball.

After a series of defeats, fourth in a row, Jayawardene pointed to a recurring issue that has defined their campaign: an inability to consistently apply pressure on opposition batters.

“We haven’t been able to penetrate opposition so that’s something that we really have to work harder and see how we can improve on that,” he said, summarising a bowling unit that has struggled to break through.

The concern, he suggested, is not effort but execution and the absence of stability that has made that harder to correct. Injuries and unavailability have repeatedly forced Mumbai into changes, preventing any settled rhythm.