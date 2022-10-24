scorecardresearch
Hardik Pandya reveals special chat he had with close ones before India vs Pakistan match

"I had the self belief. I knew I prepared well and I was just numb. I was very calm throughout the time, did not get any goosebumps, nothing. I just was very calm because I knew I had to focus on things which I have worked on and if I can get these things sorted," Hardik said. (Twitter/Screengrab)

India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who held up his end and scored a resolute 40 as Virat Kohli set off the fireworks in the other end against Pakistan, talked about a chat he had with his close ones before the match.

In an clip shared by BCCI, Pandya said, ” I was very happy to be at the situation I was at. Being here, playing for my country, having such wonderful people and cricketers around me. I just had a feeling, you know, that’s why before the game, I took a punt saying to all the closest people of my life which are my brother, my wife, my sister-in-law, my mother and my manager. I messaged them saying I am gonna put on a show for you guys tonight and whatever I do is for you. Because I wanted to be accountable. It has happened in the past, a couple of people I say it’s going to be special and it has been special. I don’t say it every day.”

“I had the self belief. I knew I prepared well and I was just numb. I was very calm throughout the time, did not get any goosebumps, nothing. I just was very calm because I knew I had to focus on things which I have worked on and if I can get these things sorted,” he added.

In the match, Pandya had joined Kohli when India were left in tatters at 31 for 4 and struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket. While the all-rounder was not at his aggressive best, Hardik, who also picked up three wickets with the ball in a fine spell earlier in the day, did play an important role in helping Kohli to play his natural game at the other end.

