Hardik seeks return to Gujarat Titans, with captaincy rider; franchise says no

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Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya held talks with Gujarat Titans over a possible return to the franchise but was rejected after he made it conditional on being reinstated as captain, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to sources, Gujarat Titans, where Pandya won the Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain in their inaugural campaign in 2022 before moving back to Mumbai Indians in 2024, had been open to bringing him back. They had already discussed the prospect with current captain Shubman Gill, but Pandya’s captaincy condition was a deal-breaker.
“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” said a source.
Gill is the India captain for both Tests and One-Day Internationals.
When contacted, a Gujarat Titans representative refused to comment on the matter.
“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” Pandya’s spokesperson said.
The development follows weeks of uncertainty over Pandya’s position at Mumbai Indians. The Indian Express had reported earlier that MI’s team management was not keen to retain him as captain and was even evaluating his role in the squad, after a season in which the team lost 10 of their 14 games, finished ninth, and extended the franchise’s title drought to six years.
The unravelling was laid bare in a team talk by the coaching staff after MI’s final game of the season, against Rajasthan Royals. “The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it,” a source had told The Indian Express.
Mumbai Indians, with among the biggest names in the IPL, have looked out of step with the T20 format of late. None of their players featured in the race for the Orange (most runs) or Purple (most wickets) Caps; their best batsman, Ryan Rickelton, finished 17th among the season’s run-getters, while leg-spinner Allah Ghazanfar was 14th among wicket-takers.
Pandya’s relationship with the MI fanbase has also been complicated since he was released by the franchise in 2022, joined Gujarat Titans and won the title as their captain, then returned to MI in 2024 to replace Rohit Sharma, days after the latter had led India to the 2023 50-over World Cup final. Fans booed Pandya through his first season back, when MI finished bottom of the table.
A partial recovery in 2025 had raised hopes of a reconciliation, but the 2026 season undid them.
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