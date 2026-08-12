Hardik seeks return to Gujarat Titans, with captaincy rider; franchise says no

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians reacts during the Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya held talks with Gujarat Titans over a possible return to the franchise but was rejected after he made it conditional on being reinstated as captain, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, Gujarat Titans, where Pandya won the Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain in their inaugural campaign in 2022 before moving back to Mumbai Indians in 2024, had been open to bringing him back. They had already discussed the prospect with current captain Shubman Gill, but Pandya’s captaincy condition was a deal-breaker.

“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” said a source.