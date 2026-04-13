Hardik Pandya reacts after MI’s third consecutive IPL 2026 loss: ‘Lot of things need rethink’

Mumbai Indians’ indifferent start to the IPL 2026 season with three successive defeats, including a second straight loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium after a gap of 10 years, has left captain Hardik Pandya scrambling for answers.

After getting thumped by Rajasthan Royals in an 11-over contest in Guwahati, MI’s bowlers came under the scanner yet again on Sunday night after defending champions RCB hammered a colossal 240 for four, their highest total at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s chase was worsened after an injury forced Rohit Sharma to retire hurt early on, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma failed to up the scoring rates. Despite a late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford and skipper Hardik, Mumbai fell short by 18 runs, meaning they have now lost three in succession starting with a defeat to Delhi Capitals away from home.