Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja put up highest 6th wicket ODI partnership in Australia

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in action during their 150* run partnership (BCCI)

Hardik Pandya (92* off 76 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (66* off 50 balls) put on a show in the last few overs of India’s innings in the 3rd ODI to take the team’s score from 152/5 in the 33rd over to 302/5 in 50 overs.

Their 150-run unbeaten partnership is the highest ever partnership for the sixth wicket or lower in ODIs in Australia. It is also the highest ever 6th wicket partnership in India-Australia ODIs.

It is the third highest 6th wicket partnership for India in ODIs. Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny (160 vs Zimbabwe, 2015) and MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh (158 vs Zimbabwe, 2005) are the two higher 6th partnerships in India’s history. Having come under pressure in Canberra, Pandya and Jadeja’s partnership on Wednesday is arguably one of the best lower-order partnerships ever put up by an Indian pair.

152/5 ➡️ 302/5 🔥 A recovery of epic proportions from Hardik Pandya (92* off 76) and Ravindra Jadeja (66* off 50) has helped us put up a good total 👊🏻 Let’s defend this, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#AUSvIND @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/RoCDwAK8oG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 2, 2020

After Virat Kohli fell in the 32nd over, it looked like India would struggle to post a 250+ total. However, Jadeja and Pandya had other ideas. India looted as many as 93 from the last 7 overs and 76 runs in the last 5 overs.

“We were probably thinking 250-270, but that’s the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90,” said Hardik Pandya after the match. Pandya has ended the ODI series as India’s highest run-getter.

At the other end, Jadeja scored a 43-ball half-century and unleashed a carnage in the last 5 overs. Pandya, who had been the aggressor till then, was happy to turn the strike over to Jadeja despite the fact that he was approaching his 100. He remained not out on 92.

Superb partnership @imjadeja and @hardikpandya7 job done.. backing our bowlers to come good today .. Chak do fatte shero @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 2, 2020

India posted a competitive 302 courtesy the Pandya-Jadeja partnership in the 3rd ODI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd