Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya on The Six: ‘Even if there were 10 instead of 5 fielders outside the circle I would have hit’

Pandya claimed 3/25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to carry India to a five-wicket win over Paksitan.

India's Hardik Pandya hits a boundary during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Hardik Pandya said he would have gone for that six even if they would have put 10 instead of 5 fielders outside the circle in the last over against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener.

Pandya claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and helped India to limit Pakistan to 147 before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls which carried India to 148-5 with just two balls to spare.

In a conversation with Ravindra Jadeja on the BCCI.TV, Pandya said: “Seven runs were not looking that big for me. Even if there were 10 instead of 5 fielders outside the circle, I would have hit.”

Pandya said there was no pressure on him during the chase, and the only time, he showed any emotion was when Jadeja got out off the first ball before he finished off the game in style.

“The only time emotions got the better of me was when you got ou, but there was no pressure. In my opinion, the bowler was under a lot more pressure than me. I was looking for him to make a mistake. When he moved the fielder in the deep, I knew he would bowl back of a length, and I connected it,” he said.

Pandya recalls horrific back injury during 2018 Asia Cup

For Hardik Pandya, life comes to a full circle on Sunday. Four years ago, against the same opponent, in the Asia Cup (2018), he was stretchered off the field for an ‘acute lower back injury.’ He clutched his back during his follow-through in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings before lying motionless.

Hardik Pandya was stretchered off the against Pakistan during the 2018 Asia Cup. (Screengrab)

“It was all coming back. I was taken out of the ground on the stretcher. Same opponent, same tournament, same dressing room. I was remembering everything,” Pandya said after he was asked by Jadeja about the horrific back injury.

On his comeback journey after the injury. He also credited his comeback to Team India’s physio Nitin Patel and strength and training coach Soham Desai. Pandya said: “There was a sense of achievement after the things, which had happened with me and then to get the opportunity like this.. the journey has been beautiful. We are reaping the fruits of our hard work, but there are people who work tirelessly behind the scene. I will credit my comeback to Nitin Patel and Soham Desai.”

Jadeja on partnership with Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja (35) didn’t let the game slip away with their 52-run stand for the fifth wicket. The partnership was crucial for India as they went on to win the match by five-wicket against their archrivals Pakistan.

Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya during the Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. (PTI)

“Our partnership was very crucial at that juncture. Things that we talked in the middle about backing our strength, it also helped,” he said.

With leg spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz operating in the middle, Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No 4. Jadeja said it was important for him to take the chances against the spinners as they were taking the game away from India.

“This knock was very important for me. When I was promoted in the batting order, the only thing I was thinking was to take more chances against the spinners; the more balls I will play against them, I will get, the more opportunity to hit the big shots,” he said.

Pandya on the importance of this win vs Pakistan

The match went down to the wire, and Hardik Pandya finished it off for India with two balls to spare. However, the Indian all-rounder suggested this win will help the team in the future whenever they will be in the same situation again.

“Very happy to get this win. It was very important for us; our nerves were checked as a team we were challenged as well.

“The Indian team is always known for their top 3. So we are very grateful that we also got the opportunity and we’re able to finish the game. If we will be in this situation again, we will take inspiration from this match,” he added.

India will play Hong Kong on Wednesday.

